Covid-19: New Bangau-Bangau cluster makes is seventh in Sabah

PUTRAJAYA: Another Covid-19 cluster was reported in Semporna, Sabah today, making it the seventh in the state, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

To date, five positive cases have been detected in this new cluster, dubbed the Bangau-Bangau cluster, and they are cases 10,340 to 10,344, involving four Malaysians and a foreigner.

“This cluster was identified via screenings done on patients being treated at Semporna hospital. They had all been asymptomatic and are now being treated in the same hospital,” he told a media conference on Covid-19 developments here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 97 individuals from this cluster have been screened, with 92 awaiting results, while the source of infection is being investigated.

He said preventive measures, including disinfection and cleaning, have been carried out, adding that services at Semporna Hospital are running as usual. -Bernama