Covid-19: New cases dip below 2,000 mark - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the enforcement of the Emergency Ordinance on Jan 11, the number of daily new Covid-19 infections in the country dipped below 2,000 for the first time today, with 1,924 cases reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, 1,918 were local transmissions while six more were imported who got infected abroad, taking Malaysia’s Covid-19 case tally to 293,698 infections.

“Since the enforcement of the Emergency Ordinance on Jan 11, 2021, Malaysia has seen a consistent decline trend in daily new cases and today, for the first time, the country is once again reporting less than 2,000 daily cases.

“This is a development that is very positive and it is hoped the Covid-19 situation will improve further,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 developments today.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia also recorded 3,752 recoveries today, with the recovery tally now at 263,761 cases, adding that there are currently 28,837 active cases in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham, however, said 12 fatalities were reported today, adding that the country’s COVID-19 death toll now stood at 1,100 cases. Also, he said there are currently 205 patients being treated in the intensive care unit, 91 intubated.

He said Selangor reported the highest number of new infections today with 666, followed by Johor (257) and Sarawak (219).

Kuala Lumpur reported 218 new cases, Penang (162), Perak (120), Sabah (93), Negeri Sembilan (62), Kelantan (44), Kedah (29), Melaka (22), Pahang (19), Terengganu (6), Labuan (4), Putrajaya (2) and Perlis one case.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said eight new clusters were identified today, five of them involving workplaces, while two - Kampung Mak Teh in Perak and Jalan Ho Pin in Sarawak were community-based.

The sole high-risk group cluster identified was Lorong Murni in Penang, he added.

“The new workplace clusters identified were Industri 19, SS Lapan and Industri Jalan Empat in Selangor; Jalan Putra Silang in Kuala Lumpur and Tapak Bina Indera Mahkota in Pahang,” he said, adding that 93 clusters also reported an increase in cases today. — Bernama