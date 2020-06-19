Covid-19: New cluster detected in Kidurong, Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that a new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Kidurong, Sarawak, where six patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The index case is a student from a public university who was detected positive on June 12. Active contact tracing was then conducted and we found that the student’s family members are also Covid-19 positive,“ he said.

He said the family members are the student’s mother, father, and two siblings, as well as a family friend, making it a cluster.

“Following that, investigations and contact tracing has been conducted and 231 people identified. Of this, 163 people have been screened so far and they were found to be negative,“ he said.

He added that the investigation into the source of the infection is still ongoing.