PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected a new Covid-19 cluster involving foreigners at the Immigration Detention Depot (DTI) in Semenyih, Selangor, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Detailing the new cluster, he said that so far a total of 1,752 samples had been taken from 1,631 detainees and 121 personnel.

“Of the total, 21 tested positive while the rest are awaiting their results,” he said at the daily Covid-19 media briefing here today, adding that the source of the new cluster was still under investigation.

He said the situation at the location was under control and screening activities had been conducted on all personnel as well as detainees, just like in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas.

“We are handling it as if it’s an EMCO area ... but we are not implementing EMCO because the situation in the area is under control. For example, at the Bukit Jalil DTI (in Kuala Lumpur) we conducted all the screenings and today there is no more increase (in cases),” he said.

The Semenyih DTI is the second cluster involving depot for foreigners to be detected to have COVID-19 infection after the Bukit Jalil DTI.

Dr Noor Hsham said that prisons were also high-risk areas due to the crowded and confined spaces.

Meanwhile, he said the MOH had conducted screening at 272 old folks homes so far, with 23 people testing positive.

“Out of the 23 people, 13 are senior citizens while the other 10 are staff members,” he said.

Asked about the cause of the infection, he said it was possible that hospital staff who had gone to the care centres could have infected them.

He had earlier said that the two age groups found to be at a higher risk of death if infected were those aged 55 to 59 and 60 to 64. — Bernama