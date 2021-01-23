Covid-19: New high of 4,275 cases (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Today marked the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country as a total of 4,275 were reported with seven deaths, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement.

Health director- general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said only 11 were imported cases with the rest locally transmitted.

“Out of the 4,275, a total 11 were imported cases involving eight locals and three foreigners while the remaining 4,264 were locally transmitted involving 3,131 Malaysians and 1,133 non-Malaysians,” he said.

In a statement today, he said the total number of infections now stands at 180,455.

The number of active cases is 42,769 with 260 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) with 103 needing breathing assistance.

The total number of recoveries today was 4,313 , thus the overall number of those had been discharged is now at 137,019.

Seven deaths were reported today among Malaysians between the ages of 42 and 82 , thus raising the death toll to 667.

Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest new daily cases as 1,421 cases were recorded today.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 548 cases, and Sabah with 498.

Johor recorded 425 cases,Malacca with 278, Perak 208, Sarawak 193,Penang with 162, Terengganu 131, Negri Sembilan with 108, Kedah 105, Kelantan with 78 , Pahang with 75,Putrajaya 35 while Perlis and Labuan had seven and three cases respectively.

Meanwhile, 11 new clusters were reported today, bringing the total number of clusters recorded in the country to 724.

However, 383 clusters had ended and presently there are a total of 341 active clusters nationwide.