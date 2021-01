PETALING JAYA: Malaysia set another unwanted record when 4,029 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Health Ministry today, taking the total number of active cases to 37,126.

The cumulative national tally now stands at 155,095.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (4,021) while eight were imported cases.

Eight deaths were reported today, taking the number of fatalities to 594.

A total of 2,148 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 117,375.

“There are 205 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 79 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

Four of the deaths were in Sabah.

They were a 70-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiac complications who died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth; a 62-year-old man with no history of ailments; a 45-year-old woman with a history of heart diseases and 61-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure died at Hospital Lahad Datu.

One death was recorded in Selangor where a 59-year-old man with a history of diabetes died at Hospital Sungai Buloh while a 78-year-old man from Perak with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and a hearing problem died at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

Another death was recorded in Kuala Lumpur where a 72-year-old man with a history of chronic bronchitis and emphysema (COAD) died at Hospital Sungai Buloh and a 40-year-old man with a history of diabetes from Pahang died at Hospital Bentong.

Noor Hisham said six new clusters have been detected in Johor, Negri Sembilan, Perak and Pahang.

The clusters are known as the Senai Cyber, Tembok Nanas and Jalan Sembrong cluster (Johor), Jalan Permata cluster (Negri Sembilan), the Taman Juta cluster (Perak) and the Kampung Lebu cluster (Pahang).

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 1,466 with 486 individuals recorded from existing clusters while Johor recorded 719 cases with 163 individuals detected in the new Jalan Sembrong, Tembok Nanas and Senai Cyber clusters.

Sabah recorded 449 cases with eight from existing clusters while the Kuala Lumpur recorded a total of 347 cases with seven import cases.

Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 214 cases with 50 from the new Jalan Permata cluster while Kedah recorded a total of 195 cases today and Kelantan 141.

The other cases were recorded in Penang (120), Terengganu (80), Sarawak (69 with one import case), Pahang (65 cases with eight hailing from the new Kampung Lebu cluster), Perak (54 cases with an individual from the new Taman Juta cluster), Malacca (44 cases from existing clusters, close contact screenings and other screenings), Putrajaya (35) Labuan (17) and Perlis with 14 cases.