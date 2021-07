KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16,117 new Covid-19 cases were reported throughout the country in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his official Facebook page said the new infections bring the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,044,071.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases with 6,616 followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,457); Kedah (1,000); Johor (907) and Sabah (741).

Melaka recorded 674 cases, Negeri Sembilan (669), Penang (618), Kelantan (592), Perak (583), Sarawak (405), Pahang (403), Terengganu (317), Putrajaya (122), Labuan (11) while Perlis has two cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham, in his statement, said a total of 1,023 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 524 of them needed respiratory assistance.

He also said that a total of 11,526 recovered cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 865,439.

Dr Noor Hisham said 42 new clusters were detected yesterday, with 25 of them linked to workplace, 12 community clusters, two clusters each for high-risk group and detention centres, as well as one cluster related to an educational institution.

He also shared that the infectivity rate (RT) for Malaysia yesterday was 1.14, with Terengganu registering the highest RT value at 1.29, followed by Kedah and Johor (1.26), and Sabah (1.23).

All states recorded RTs above 1.0 except the Federal Territory of Labuan and Perlis. — Bernama