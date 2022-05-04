Covid-19: Over 870,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 872,058 or 24.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated under the National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,537,013 or 43.3 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,894,793 or 93 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 2,992,466 or 96.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 16,036,202 or 68.2 per cent of the group have received the booster dose while 22,967,290 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,243,513 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 1,473 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, with 200 as the first dose, 1,041 as the second dose and 232 as the booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,329,975.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, nine deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday with two cases reported in Kedah and Perak respectively, while Johor, Pahang, Penang, Sarawak and Selangor, recorded one case each.-Bernama