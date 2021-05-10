Covid-19 pandemic accelerating rise of telemedicine

PETALING JAYA: Consulting a doctor without seeing him face to face is an alien concept to many.

But the practice, better known as telemedicine, is slowly but surely becoming the norm, thanks indirectly to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the infection spreads and the need to avoid face-to-face meetings rises, many doctors are now seeing their patients through virtual consultation.

People are beginning to embrace it, according to Dr Muhammad Fadly Ramly, medical director at Speedoc Malaysia.

The practice of consulting a doctor from a remote location is not new. For a long time now, one could easily pick up the phone to ask for medical advice from his family doctor.

But the advent of new technology has made the process more efficient. For a start, doctor and patient can even see each other on screen now, making communication easier.

But there is more to telemedicine than just virtual consultation.

For instance, apart from helping patients to seek and obtain medical advice, Speedoc also partners with hospitals, clinics and health professionals to arrange for ambulance service and health screening for patients. All that is done through video or smartphone apps. People are beginning to embrace the concept of interacting with their doctors and nurses through media such as video and apps, Muhammad Fadly told

theSun.

He pointed out that one of the advantages offered by telemedicine is the fact that it removes several touchpoints. But in very serious instances, like when a patient is experiencing breathlessness or chest pains, he will be rushed to the emergency room.

BookDoc, another telemedicine provider, offers free interactive health advisories, an online appointment system for government health clinics, and webinars with medical experts.

Telemedicine is indirectly filling the vacuum left by general practitioners who have been forced to shut their clinics to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Even under normal circumstances, the waiting room in a hospital or clinic is not exactly a good place to be in given that many people who could be carrying infections are forced to sit together in a confined space for long periods while waiting to see a doctor.

To address this, telemedicine providers such as Speedoc and BookDoc take the doctor to the home of the patient, albeit virtually.

This reduces the risk of exposure to infectious diseases, such as Covid-19, for both doctor and patient.

BookDoc founder and chief executive officer Datuk Chevy Beh foresees a future where people no longer have to visit a clinic or hospital whenever they have a health concern. “Digital health will be a viable alternative to paying the doctor a visit. In fact, it will become the default mode in expending medical services,” he said.

Just like any business, BookDoc also has a marketing concept to attract more users. Under a reward programme called “Activ”, users are awarded points that can be exchanged for benefits such as discounts at petrol kiosks and supermarkets. “We have more than 5,200 such online and offline redemption touchpoints,” Beh said.

Last year, Speedoc launched its chronic disease home management programme to help patients manage health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid disorders and high cholesterol.

It has also stepped up efforts to provide Covid-19 swab tests to people at their homes to prevent crowds from gathering at hospitals and clinics.