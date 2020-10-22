Covid-19 patient falls to death at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

KOTA KINABALU: A 63-year-old woman who was tested positive for Covid-19 fell to her death from the eighth floor of the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital here last night.

District police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the woman is believed to have fallen through the window of the hospital building at about 9.15 pm.

“We received a report from the hospital at 9.30 pm. Preliminary investigation found that the victim was admitted to the hospital on Oct 13 after she was confirmed Covid-19 positive.

“After receiving treatment, the victim recovered and was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital today,“ he said when contacted.

He said the victim’s body was now at the Forensic Department of the hospital pending further investigations. — Bernama