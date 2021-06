KINABATANGAN: A 69-year-old man who had tested Covid-19 and who went missing from the Tongod health clinic on June 13, was found hiding in a garden near his house at 6.50 pm today.

Kinabatangan district police chief Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said the man was later handed over to health personnel for further action.

“During the incident at noon, the patient was found missing when a team from the Tongod Health Clinic went to his house to pick him up. The man was not home, and the house was locked up.

“The man was earlier seen packing up when he was informed to be taken to hospital for treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“The health team then went back to the clinic and waited for the suspect to turn up. However, a police report was lodged to track the man’s location, fearing that he could infect the public if he remained at large” he said when contacted today. — Bernama