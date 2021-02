GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government wants to partner with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Penang branch and others in the private sector to speed up the Covid-19 screening process for all factory workers in the state.

In a statement today, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that as of Jan 31 this year, the Covid-19 screening tests for foreign workers implemented by the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) had yet to be completed.

“According to the statistics from the Penang state health department, (up until Jan 31) the screening rate in Penang under Socso’s screening programme is still less than 50 per cent,” he said.

There are 128,889 foreign workers in Penang registered under Socso.

He hoped that the partnership with FMM and other private organisations could hasten the Covid-19 screening tests for both Malaysians and non-citizens working in the state.

“In addition, any relevant suggestions would also be forwarded to the Ministry of Health for further feedback,” he added.

He also said the state government is still waiting for feedback from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) regarding its application to set up a low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the MARA Excellence Centre in Jawi. — Bernama