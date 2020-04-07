Covid-19: Police identify 55,000 close contacts in infection chain

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have so far identified 55,000 close contacts of Covid-19 patients including from the tabligh cluster, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the data was analysed by a task force from the Criminal Investigation Department before being handed over to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to urge the contacts to come forward and get screened.

“Through the analysis conducted by the task force, we were able to trace the possible close contacts with Covid-19 patients using the police’s technological expertise to assist MOH, in particular, on persons under surveillance (PUS) and persons under investigation (PUI).

“We also help MOH monitor individuals who disobey the order to stay at home when they head out of the house,“ he said at a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Abdul Hamid said the police would also help identify those most likely to be infected with the disease.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said to date, 44 officers and policemen had tested positive for Covid-19, and another 900 were ordered to self-quarantine at home.

“This includes an Inspector who tested positive today, whereby his close contacts were also quarantined at home,” he added. -Bernama