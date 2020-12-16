Covid-19: Rapid Rail assures train services safe for passengers

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has given assurance that the services of the Kelana Jaya LRT line and other rail networks under its management are safe despite two staff contracting Covid-19.

In a statement, the company said the trains have to undergo sanitisation and cleaning work every day during peak hours and after operations.

“Two station officers at the LRT Kelana Jaya line are confirmed to be Covid-19 positive and currently undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“This is a closed incident. Based on our investigation, the two staff have no contact with passengers. Their last duty was on Dec 12 and 13,” it said.

It added that the Rapid Rail management has conducted disinfection and cleaning work at their working area last night, based on the guidelines stipulated by the Health Ministry.

The statement said other staff who had close contact with the two patients have been directed to undergo screening and self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Prasarana management and staff, especially at Rapid Rail and Rapid Bus, have been trained to practice the highest standards and protocols in hygiene and sanitisation works related to Covid-19, in accordance with the Health Ministry’s regulations to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers,” it said.

Commuters are reminded to comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures, namely wearing face masks properly at all times, frequently wash their hands with hand sanitiser, take body temperature and register in the MySejahtera application or the logbook prior to entering the train. — Bernama