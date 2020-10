PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported 1,228 new Covid-19 positive cases in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began in early January.

Sabah continued to register three-digit cases daily with the highest number today.

Seven new deaths were also reported today.

“Sabah recorded 889 infections today,“ Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during his live press conference today

Noor Hisham said besides Sabah, states in Klang Valley which are still under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) recorded a total of 95 cases today .

Out of 1,228 cases, a total of 502 were from isolated clusters, namely from Kepayan Prison, Seberang Perai Prison, Reman Prison and Tembok clusters.

Noor Hisham said a total of two returnees from Sabah tested positive, and therefore to date, a total of 468 cases have been reported among the Sabah returnees since Sept 20.

Meanwhile, he said 671 individuals had been discharged today and the total number of recoveries now stands at 16,551 cases.

There are 8,966 active cases nationwide with 92 patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) where 31 of them require ventilator assistance.

The fatalities today were aged between 47 and 88 and the death toll now stands at 221.

Six of the deaths were in Sabah and one in Penang.