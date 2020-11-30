Covid-19: Recoveries outnumber new cases - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Recoveries in Covid-19 today far outstripped the daily positive cases with 2,112 patients having recovered compared to 1,212 new cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the cumulative figure for recoveries to 54,759 cases, or 83.4% of the total positive cases.

Of the new cases, 1,203 cases were local transmissions while nine were imported cases.

“Selangor reported the highest daily figure (for new cases) at 402 cases (33.2%), with 308 cases (76.6%) from clusters and screenings of close contacts of Covid-19 patients which were actively conducted in the field.

“This is followed by Sabah with 326 cases (26.9%) and Negeri Sembilan with 141 cases (11.6%),“ he told a news conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya today.

He said 101 cases (8.3%) were related to clusters at temporary detention centres (PTS) and prisons involving PTS Sibuga (65 cases), Tembok (23 cases), PTS Tawau (eight cases), Matambai (three cases), and one case each at the Seberang Perai Prison and Sandakan Prison clusters.

“This brings the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 65,697, while the number of active cases with infectivity is 10,578,“ he added.

Three Covid-19 deaths were reported today, all involving men, raising the death toll in Malaysia to 360, or 0.55% of the total number of positive cases.

“The first was a 66-year-old from Kedah with a history of blood-borne diseases and low immunity, the second a 58-year-old from Labuan with high blood pressure and gout and the third was a 22-year-old from Sabah with a history of high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease,” he added.

A total of 113 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 42 requiring ventilator support. — Bernama