PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), in a Twitter posting, said only Tayammum (dry purification, i.e. without the use of water) on the surface of the corpse bags can be performed on the deceased Muslims from the Covid-19 infection.

He said, similarly for non-Muslim bodies, any religious rituals and tradition are allowed to be performed only on the surface of the corpse bag.

“This is because the virus will still be present on the body of the deceased,“ he said.