KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force today despatched an Airbus A400M to bring much needed medical and health supplies to Sabah and Sarawak for use by frontliners combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the two states.

RMAF in a statement here said the giant transport aircraft took off from the Subang air base near here at 7 am with supplies like additional clinical specimens and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE ).

“The aircraft also brought along 19,000 face masks that were supplied by the government through the National Disaster Management Agency,” the statement said,

According to the statement, RMAF will continue to undertake such missions to assist the government and the agencies involved to fight Covid-19, which poses a major threat to the country and the world.

“It is hoped that these social service missions will be of help to the people especially the frontliners,” it added.

RMAF owns four A400M. The A400M is a strategic/tactical airlifter. -Bernama