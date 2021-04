TUARAN: Until yesterday, 324,573 people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah have received a total of RM97.37 million in one-off cash assistance, or RM300 each, through the Bantuan Prihatin Covid-19 2.0, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

Hajiji, who is also the Sabah Finance Minister, said that during the period, 296,638 food baskets were also distributed to those affected by the pandemic.

“The distribution of various aid proves that the state government is committed to helping the people in various aspects to restore livelihoods affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to media reports, the people of Sabah started receiving the one-time cash aid on Jan 29.

Hajiji said that last year the state government channelled an immediate allocation of RM50 million to help the people affected by the pandemic and allocated RM160 million for Bantuan Prihatin Covid-19. — Bernama