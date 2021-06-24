Covid-19: Sarawak records 300 out of 577 new cases in five districts

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 577 new Covid-19 cases yesterday with 300 cases (51.99 per cent) detected in five districts, namely Kuching, Pakan, Bintulu, Kanowit and Meradong.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said out of the total number of new cases, 297 cases were detected through individual screenings who were close contacts to positive cases; 190 cases from screenings conducted in existing active clusters; 55 cases were detected from screenings carried out at health facilities and 35 cases of symptomatic individuals in health facilities.

It said this brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 61,566.

Three more deaths were reported yesterday taking the death toll due to the infection to 392 people, it added.

In the same statement, the Sarawak State Health Department declared four new clusters, namely the Sungai Kotak cluster (Meradong), Nanga Tada cluster (Kanowit), Jalan Kuala Tatau cluster (Tatau) and Tanjong Lelengau cluster (Pakan), each involving longhouse communities.

It said the Sungai Kotak cluster in Meradong stemmed from a funeral service with 34 out of 101 individuals confirmed positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 25 individuals tested negative while 42 cases were still awaiting results.

The Nanga Tada (Kanowit) cluster was caused by the ‘miring’ (a ritual offering to ancestors) ceremony involving three longhouses.

“A total of 179 individuals have been screened with 107 found positive, 70 cases negative and two cases still awaiting results,“ read the statement.

SDMC said the community clusters involving longhouses in Jalan Kuala Tatau in Tatau and Tanjong Lelengau in Pakan each reported 22 and 52 positive Covid-19 cases. -Bernama