Covid-19: Sarawak records highest daily cases

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for this year and bringing its cumulative number of cases to 266,411.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), three districts recorded a three-digit number cases, with Kuching topping the list with 479 cases, followed by Miri (254) and Sibu (213).

Of the total new cases, seven were with lung infections that require oxygen and ventilator support, the statement said.

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported today and the case involved a 60-year-old woman in Kapit. ― Bernama