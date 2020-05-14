Covid-19 screenings focus on foreign workers in two sectors

PUTRAJAYA: Effective tomorrow, the Covid-19 screening under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) programme will give priority to foreign workers in the construction and security guard service industries operating in Selangor and the Federal Territory.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the programme was for employers and employees registered with Socso under the Workers’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4).

“The screening will only be based on the appointment arranged by the company involved with the designated Socso PSP service provider. The screening test can be conducted either at work or at the mobile screening service provider’s premises (mobile screening),“ he said in a statement here today.

Saravanan said all appointments made with Socso PSP service providers to other sectors were postponed until further notice.

This change is in line with the government’s recent directive that focuses on Covid-19 screening for foreign workers in the two sectors.

“It is also in line with the Ministry of Health’s guidance to target screening to groups at risk. Covid-19 screening for eligible employees is being carried out by Socso, one of the agencies under the Ministry of Human Resources,“ he said.

For any questions, please call 1-300-22-8000 / 03-4264 5555 / 03-8091 5100 or email to socso@socso.gov.my. -Bernama