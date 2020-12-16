Covid-19: Seven deaths, 1,295 new cases recorded today - Health DG (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia today recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities, apart from 1,295 new cases to take the total number of infections in the country to 87,913, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said five fatalities were reported in Sabah and one each in Selangor and Kelantan, with all of them aged between 52 and 77.

“This takes the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 429 or 0.49 per cent of the total number of cases,” he said at the daily media conference on Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that up to noon today, there were 1,052 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 72,733 or 82.7 per cent of the total number of cases.

Of the new cases, he said 10 were imported cases who were infected abroad while 1,285 were local transmissions.

He said Selangor had the highest number of daily cases, with 481, followed by Sabah (268 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (232 cases).

“A total of 57 (4.4 per cent) of the cases recorded were prison-linked clusters, involving the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (26 cases), Tembok Cluster (22 cases), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (eight cases) and Bakti Cluster (one case),” he said.

He also said that 113 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 53 of them intubated.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 426 clusters had been recorded, with eight new ones detected today.

“A total of 230 clusters have ended, including one today, which is the Murni Cluster in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. This takes the total number of active clusters being monitored to 196,” he said. — Bernama