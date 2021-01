PETALING JAYA: A total of 3,680 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total number of active cases to 42,389.

The cumulative tally now stands at 194,114.

“The majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (3,674 cases) while six were imported,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a live press conference today.

There were seven new deaths reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 707.

Three deaths were from Selangor.

They were of a 72-year-old man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure who died at Hospital Shah Alam; a 72-year old woman with a history of diabetes who died at Hospital Sungai Buloh and a 61-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic renal complications who died at Hospital Tengku Ampun Rahimah.

Two deaths were recorded in Perak where a 55-year-old man with no history of ailments died at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun and a 71-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and a hearing problem died at the same hospital.

Another death was recorded in Sarawak where a 74-year-old man with a history of gout died at Hospital Sibu.

The seventh death was in Sabah and it was an 84-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and chronic renal complications who died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu

A total of 1,858 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 151,018.

“There are 314 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 122 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

Johor had the most number of cases today with 1,069 with 683 individuals recorded from the new Parit Lanjut, Industri Grisek, Jalan Trus, Jalan Medini, Tengah Tiga, and Pengerang Utara clusters while Selangor recorded a total of 822 cases with 67 individuals detected in the new Jalan Mutiara, Tapak Bina Tanjung, and Persiaran Perkilangan clusters.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 698 cases with 187 from the new Tapak Bina Persiaran Tecoma, Jalan Danau, Jalan Yahya, and Jalan Pudu clusters while Sabah recorded a total of 295 cases with six from the new Jalan Sulaman cluster.

Perak had 181 cases with 43 individuals hailing from the new Jalan Seri and Jalan Pengkalan clusters while Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 112 cases today and Penang with 101 cases.

Kedah recorded a total of 76 cases while Sarawak had 70 with two individuals detected from the new Bedayan cluster.

Terengganu had a total of 68 cases, Malacca (63), Kelantan (60), Pahang (42), Putrajaya (19) while Perlis recorded three cases followed by Labuan with one.