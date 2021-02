KUCHING: Six new clusters have been reported in Sarawak today bringing the overall number of Covid-19 clusters still active in the state to 21, said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, JPBN said the six clusters were Geronggang Cluster, Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster, Sibu; Univista Cluster, Samarahan; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster, Kuching; Gelong Cluster, Kapit; and Kidurong Dua Cluster, Bintulu.

“Meanwhile, 193 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,025,” according to the statement.

At the same time there was a new death from the virus in Sibu, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state to 62.

“The 62nd death involved an 83-year-old Sarawakian woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital with fever and breathing difficulties. The rt-PCR screening test was conducted and she tested positive on Jan 25.

“Her health condition deteriorated and she was pronounced dead on Feb 15. She had a comorbid condition, suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, and was from the Pasai Cluster,” the statement said.

On the opening of houses of worship during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), JPBN said standard operating procedures (SOP) on the matter can be found on the official website of the Unit For Other Religions (UNIFOR) at https://jkm.sarawak.gov.my/UNIFOR. — Bernama