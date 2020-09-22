Covid-19: Temporary closure of 30 schools in Lahad Datu starting tomorrow

LAHAD DATU: A total of 30 schools in Silam and Silabukan in Lahad Datu will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow until further notice, said Sabah Education Department director Dr Mistirine Radin (pix).

She said the move was to help the district disaster management committee in its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, upon the advice of the Ministry of Health.

However, she said the face-to-face teaching and learning process (PdP) is still ongoing in the five of the affected secondary schools involving the Form Five and Form Six students.

“I hope the teachers and students will comply with the standard operating procedures set to prevent the outbreak,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Mistirine said throughout the closure, the PdP for preschoolers up to the Form Four students would be conducted online and project-based learning was also encouraged.

Meanwhile, she said 13 other schools were closed early for the purpose of disinfection process, one in Tawau, three in Kunak and nine in Lahad Datu. -Bernama