Covid-19 temporary measures act comes into force tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Act 2020 will be gazetted tomorrow, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said.

He said that the act, that was approved by the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara on Aug 25 and Sept 22 respectively, will be gazetted after receiving the royal assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in accordance with Article 66 of the Federal Constitution.

The act will be in effect for two years from the date of its broadcast in the government gazette on Oct 23, or in accordance with whichever date or duration of enforcement as allocated in any section related to the act.

“The implementation in entirety will benefit every individual and company affected economically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Takiyuddin said that any party with contractual disputes can seek resolution without involving court proceedings through the intermediary services of the Covid-19 mediation centre (PMC-19), established under the Prime Minister’s Department.

He said that the mediation service conducted by PMC-19 was open to everyone with disputes valued RM300,000 and below.

“The government will bear the costs of the mediation service for B40 and M40 categories as well as micro and small industries,” he said, adding that any enquiry regarding the service can be made through pertanyaan@pmc19.gov.my. — Bernama