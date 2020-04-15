Covid-19: Terengganu airport undergoes large-scale disinfection as preventive measure

KUALA NERUS: A large-scale disinfection and cleaning exercise was conducted in the Sultan Mahmud Airport (LTSM) today as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among passengers and airport staff.

The airport’s manager Che Sulaiman Che Pa said the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Fire and Rescue Department and the Kuala Terengganu City Council, under the supervision of Health Ministry personnel.

“The operation was conducted in all areas inside the LTSM Terminal building, the compound of the VVIP (Kenyir) Complex, the public surau and the compound of the airport’s Fire and Rescue station.

“We give utmost priority to cleanliness, with sanitisation regularly undertaken especially in areas where germs can spread easily, such as escalator handles, buttons in lifts, trolleys for bags, and doorknobs,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, he added, body temperature screening was conducted by Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB) staff at entrances of the departure hall, while the same screening was conducted by Health Ministry personnel in the arrival hall.

“We have also placed notices and posters on social distancing in areas where passengers congregate, such as check-in counters, security checkpoints and departure hall waiting areas,” he added.

Currently, only one flight is recorded at the airport daily, comprising a FireFly flight to Subang airport in Selangor. -Bernama