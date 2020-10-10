Covid-19: Three deaths, 374 new cases

PETALING JAYA: Three Covid-19 deaths were reported today and 374 new cases were detected in the country, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

With this, the number of active cases stands at 4,161 and the death toll has risen to 155.

Speaking via live telecast from home through the official Health Ministry Facebook page while serving his 14-day quarantine period, Noor Hisham said out of the 374, two were imported cases while the remaining 372 were through local transmissions involving 343 Malaysians and 29 foreigners.

He said the majority of cases reported today were from Sabah with 277.

The other cases were from Selangor (44), Kedah (27), Sarawak (nine), Kuala Lumpur (four), Penang (three), Johor (two), Perak (two), Labuan (two) , Malacca and Putrajaya with one each.

Out of the 372 local transmissions, 17 infected individuals were among Sabah returnees, thus making it a total of 341 such cases since Sept 20.

Presently, 73 patients are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit with 28 requiring ventilator assistance.

A total of 73 individuals had been discharged as of noon today, and therefore the total number of recoveries stands at 10,780.

The deaths involved three Malaysians aged between 51 and 61.

“They were a 61-year-old man who had diabetes and ocular tuberculosis who died in Tawau hospital, a 54-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity who died in Queen Elizabeth hospital and while another 51 year-old man who died in Semporna hospital had diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problem,“ he said.

The imported cases involving one Malaysian and one foreigner from the Philippines were detected in Kuala Lumpur.