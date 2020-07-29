Covid-19: Three sought in Perak for failing to attend second test

IPOH: Perak police are tracking down three individuals categorised as persons under surveillance (PUS) who failed to attend the second Covid-19 test.

Its chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said that it was due to these individuals have provided the authority with incorrect personal information such as mobile phone numbers and addresses.

He said that the Perak Health Department (JKN) has recorded a total of 2,140 PUS patients with 1,687 of them having completed the Home Surveillance Order period while the rest have yet to complete the quarantine period.

“We at the IsoCare Centre (ICC) call centre will contact them daily via short message system (SMS) and video call to ensure they are at home. We still fail to trace these three individuals as they gave us incorrect addresses and telephone numbers,” he told reporters in a press conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

In another development, commenting on the security forces’ preparations ahead of the Slim state seat by-election on Aug 29, Razarudin said that the police were always ready, including in terms of personnel and logistics. -Bernama