Covid-19: UNISZA campus in Gong Badak ordered to close for 14 days

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Gong Badak campus of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) in Kuala Nerus has been ordered to close for 14 days until May 30 after 16 Covid-19 positive cases were detected at the campus.

Terengganu Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the campus is closed to facilitate sanitation work.

“The campus was ordered to close in accordance with Section 18 (1)(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“If there is any staff or individual from the red zone, a risk assessment must be made and those with symptoms should not be allowed to enter the campus,” she said in a statement today.