Covid-19 vaccination for media personnel starts Wednesday - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Media personnel registered under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme will receive their first dose on Wednesday, said the programme’s Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said members of the media would receive their appointment dates starting today.

“Some will start receiving their appointment dates today and vaccination will start on Wednesday.

“However, the number of vaccine recipients among the media has not been decided yet and we are still looking into it,“ he told reporters after visiting the KLCC vaccination centre here today.

Last month Khairy announced that more than 5,000 media practitioners would receive their Covid-19 vaccination appointment dates in June.

Meanwhile, the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said the operation of the KLCC vaccination centre which started today went smoothly.

“In terms of operations, it is structured and vaccine recipients who are among the elderly are also satisfied with the smooth operation of the vaccination centre.

“We will also look at the possibility of doubling the number of vaccine recipients from time to time at this centre, maybe between 10,000 to 15,000 people but it depends on the smoothness of the vaccination process here,“ he said.

On the issue of some senior citizens’ refusal to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Khairy said he would advise them to take the vaccine that has been offered to them.

“For those who do not attend the scheduled appointment, they will get another appointment but be reminded that they cannot choose the type of vaccine. So, my advice is to take any type of vaccine that is being offered,“ he said. — Bernama