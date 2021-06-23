Covid-19 vaccination: Malaysia hits 6.3 million doses yesterday: Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,301,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 4,574,685 individuals had received the first dose and 1,727,042 others had completed the second dose.

In a tweet today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients having completed both doses were Selangor at 226,093, followed by Sarawak (188,852), Johor (183,709), Perak (158,991) and Kuala Lumpur (151,632).

On the daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said 250,529 doses were administered yesterday compared to 235,623 doses the previous day.

Of the total, he said 190,244 people received the first dose and 60,285 others received the second dose. -Bernama