KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 375, 842 doses of Covid-19 vaccine injections were administered yesterday (July 7), making it the highest number given in a day so far.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 168,047 injections were for the second dose.

Dr Adham also said that the five states that recorded the highest first and second doses dispensed yesterday were Selangor with 80,609 people, followed by Sarawak (72,971), Kuala Lumpur (55,952), Negeri Sembilan (22,869) and Johor (22,861). -Bernama