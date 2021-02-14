Covid-19 vaccines safe, do not contain microchips - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 vaccines procured by Malaysia are safe and effective and do not contain microchips that will control people’s minds said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He wrote in his blog at khairykj.com today that the vaccines provided under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme had been tested on tens of thousands of people before they were approved.

“Millions of people around the world have received their injections. There is no evidence that these vaccines are harmful to their lives or health. These vaccines will not change the DNA of the recipients.

He urged the people to trust science and not believe the conspiracy theories that cited fake sources as viralled in WhatsApp groups.

“Science must win,” wrote Khairy who also refuted claims that the Covid-19 vaccines were part of the agenda to create a New World Order.

Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme urged the public to support the programme expected to kick-off end of the month.

“When the time comes for us to receive the vaccine, immediately register so that the target set to achieve herd immunity can be accelerated which in turn will expedite economic recovery,“ he said.

Previously Khairy announced that the registration for Covid-19 vaccination would be opened to the public in March. — Bernama