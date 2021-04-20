Covid-19 vaccines will protect against severe symptoms, says expert

KUALA LUMPUR: People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can still contract the disease but the chances of suffering a severe version of the illness are extremely reduced, said National Cancer Society of Malaysia medical director Dr M. Muralitharan.

Dr M. Muralitharan said that as such getting vaccinated is definitely more effective than not getting the vaccination, especially for the high-risk groups.

“The rate of infection really begins to drop so your risk is greatly reduced,” he said on Bernama TV’s Midday Update programme on Monday.

Dr Muralitharan is part of INFOVAX, community education and awareness series on Covid-19 vaccines undertaken by the Medical Association Public Health Society.

He said it was a misconception to assume that vaccine recipients would not contract Covid-19 once vaccinated, adding that they still have a chance of getting infected but with reduced risks.

Dr Muralitharan also dismissed concerns about the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine due to misinformation, adding that the vaccine has been approved based on published data which shows it is safe and effective at reducing Covid-19 infections. — Bernama