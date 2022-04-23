Covid-19 was third leading death cause in US in 2021

LOS ANGELES: Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States (US) in 2021, following heart disease and cancer.

The report showed that the overall age-adjusted death rate increased by almost 1 per cent in 2021 from 2020, Xinhua news agency reported according to a report released Friday by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Overall death rates in the country were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan Native and non-Hispanic Black or African American people, CDC added.

For the second year, Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

The report provides an overview of provisional US mortality data for 2021, including a comparison of death rates for all causes of death and for deaths involving Covid-19, said the CDC in a release.

The results highlight the need for greater effort to implement effective interventions, said the agency.-AFP