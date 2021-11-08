Covid-19: Wedding, baby haircutting ceremony triggers new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A wedding and ‘cukur jambul’ ceremony (haircutting ceremony for newborns) has triggered a new Covid-19 cluster in Sabah says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun(pix).

Masidi, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said the new cluster was detected in Kampung Karanaan, Ranau, after a 29-year-old local man tested positive for the virus.

“The transmission of the virus is believed have originated from people attending the wedding and baby haircutting ceremony which was also attended by relatives from other districts. A total of 52 villagers have been infected so far,“ said a statement that was issued yesterday.

Masidi said the new cluster in Ranau serves as an important reminder to the public to always adhere to the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

This is especially important as Sabah moves into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) effective tomorrow (Nov 8), with various restrictions on social gatherings and economic activities to be relaxed, he said.

“There will be higher risks of infection at public places as well as at social functions, so the public is reminded not to be complacent in terms of observing the SOP.

“This relaxation puts the responsibility on the shoulders of the people themselves to curb the spread of Covid-19,“ he said.

In total, Masidi said there were 405 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 221,749, with two deaths reported in Beaufort and Kota Marudu respectively.

He said there were also 537 recoveries recorded, bringing the cumulative number of those recovered to 210,551, while 1,789 cases were still active.-Bernama