Covid-19 weekly round-up: Sharp rise in active cases worrying

This is a round-up of Covid-19 related matters in Malaysia and globally from July 18 up to 7.30pm today. In Malaysia, case numbers have exceeded 8,800 and globally, the virus has infected more than 15 million people and caused over 600,000 deaths. More than 200 countries and territories are affected by the pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: This week’s active Covid-19 cases escalated to three digits while daily new local transmissions hovered around single- and double-digit figures, involving mainly Malaysians.

Three new Covid-19 clusters were reported today. No deaths were recorded this week and the toll remains at 123 or 1.39% of total cases in the nation.

Over the 24-hour period up to noon today, 21 new infections were reported, five of which were imported and 16 local transmissions. The imported cases involved three Malaysians and two non-citizens,

The 21 new cases pushed up active cases to 163 today. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia now stood at 8,861.

Today’s 16 local transmissions comprised 13 cases involving Malaysians and three involving non-citizens.

The upward trend in local transmissions has prompted the government to make it compulsory for everyone to wear a mask when in public places and on public transportation starting Aug 1.

Effective July 24, all those returning to Malaysia from overseas will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel or quarantine centre in order to prevent the emergence of imported clusters such as the Novgorod PUI cluster (Russia), Shirala PUI cluster (India) and Pitakwa PUI cluster (Nigeria).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the increase in daily new Covid-19 cases and clusters is most probably due to complacency and non-compliance with the government’s directives and advice.

At a media briefing yesterday in Putrajaya, he pointed out to photographs – that have gone viral on social media – of certain individuals wearing the Covid-19 PUS (people under surveillance) wristband in public places although they have been placed under the Home Surveillance Order.

Between April 3 and July 23, a total of 711 Malaysians returning from overseas were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

In a special address on Monday (July 20), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also expressed his concern over the rising Covid-19 cases, saying that 13 new clusters have emerged since the start of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Three new clusters, arising from imported cases, were announced today by the Ministry of Health, namely:

Elsa cluster – involving the crew members of a ship. As of now, two non-Malaysian and one Malaysian crew members have been tested positive.

Ramnad PUI (Person Under Investigation) cluster -- the index case is a Malaysian returnee from India. So far, two people have tested positive and both are family members of the PUI.

Al Khobar PUI cluster – the index case is a Malaysian returnee from Saudi Arabia. So far one person has tested positive.

Further developments

Over the 24 hours up to noon today, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 8,577 (96.8% of total cases in Malaysia).

Currently, five patients are being treated in the intensive care unit with two of them requiring respiratory aid.

At yesterday’s media briefing, Dr Noor Hisham also said that the Covid-19 R-naught has increased from 0.3 during the Movement Control Order to 1.36 currently.

R-naught refers to the reproductive number indicating how contagious a disease is or how easily it can spread from one person to another.

“If the R-naught is increasing, it means that more people will get infected. If the figure goes up to 1.6 from 1.36 currently, we will be facing a spike in cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

For the record, on July 1, 8 and 9 Malaysia recorded zero local transmissions although one, three and six imported cases were recorded respectively on those days.

WHO and global situation

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, expressed his concern that although people of all walks of life are affected by Covid-19, the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people, including indigenous peoples in urban and remote areas, are especially at risk.

Speaking at his weekly Covid-19 media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, he said there were 500 million indigenous peoples worldwide in more than 90 countries.

WHO, he said, was very worried about the impact of the coronavirus on indigenous peoples in the Americas, which remains the current epicentre of the pandemic.

As of July 6, more than 70,000 cases and 2000 deaths have been reported among indigenous peoples in the Americas.

Most recently, at least six cases have been reported among the Nahua people, who live in the Peruvian Amazon region.

Dr Tedros said WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas recently published recommendations for preventing and responding to Covid-19 among indigenous peoples.

WHO is also working with the Coordinator of Indigenous Organisations of the Amazon River Basin to step up the fight against Covid-19.

Global Covid-19 statistics

According to CoronaTracker (which cites figures from various agencies including WHO), the total number of Covid-19 cases worldwide at the time of writing this article stood at 15,673,511 with 636,848 deaths. The total number of recoveries stood at 9,560,604.

The United States continues to head the list of badly-hit nations with 4,169,991 cases (3,695,469 cases at this time last week) and 147,333 fatalities.

Brazil is on the second spot with 2,289,951 cases and 84,207 fatalities. India is on the third spot with 1,290,284 cases and 30,657 deaths. Russia is fourth with 800,849 cases and 13,046 deaths.

Another 19 countries have recorded cases exceeding 100,000, namely

South Africa 408,052 cases (6,093 deaths), Peru 371,096 (17,654), Mexico 370,712 (41,908), Chile 338,759 (8,838), Spain 317,246 (28,429), United Kingdom 297,146 (45,554), Iran 284,034 (15,074), Pakistan 270,400 (5,763), Saudi Arabia 260,394 (2,635), Italy 245,338 (35,092), Turkey 223,315 (5,563 Colombia 226,373 (7,688), Bangladesh 218,658 (2,836), Germany 205,142 (9,187), France 179,398 (30,182), Argentina 148,027 (2,072), Canada 112,672 (8,874), Qatar 108,244 (164) and Iraq 102,226 (4,122).

China, where the outbreak was first reported at end-December 2019, is now on the 26th spot with 83,750 cases and 4,634 deaths.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia has the highest number of cases at 93,657 and 4,576 deaths. The Philippines is on the second spot with 76,444 cases and 1,879 deaths. Singapore has reported 49,098 cases and 27 deaths.

Thailand has 3,279 cases (58 deaths), Vietnam 412 cases (0), Myanmar 343 cases (six) and Cambodia 202 (0)

No new cases were recorded this week in Brunei (141 cases and two deaths) and Laos (19 cases and no death).

Covid-19 background

According to the WHO website, its China country office was informed of cases of pneumonia that were detected in Wuhan on Dec 31, 2019. On Jan 7, the Chinese authorities confirmed that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-COV).

A study of the virus’ genetic sequence suggested similarities to that seen in snakes and bats. China health officials identified the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan as the source of the transmission of the coronavirus.

On Feb 11, WHO announced the official name of the virus, Covid-19, which is an acronym for coronavirus 2019 – CO stands for corona, VI for virus and D for disease.

On Jan 30, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global emergency. By then, it had spread to 18 countries and caused 170 deaths. On March 11, Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by WHO.

WHO has described the Covid-19 outbreak as 10 times more dangerous than the A H1N1 Influenza, also known as Swine Flu.

Swine Flu, which occurred between January 2009 and August 2010, infected more than 1.6 million people and caused 18,449 fatalities.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the global economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will be worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s. — Bernama