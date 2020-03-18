Covid-19: WHO issues warning on ibuprofen

WHO has come out with a statement saying that those with Covid-19 symptoms should avoid taking ibuprofen.

Pointing out that ongoing research shows negative effects, WHO recommended paracetamol instead. “We recommend paracetamol, not ibuprofen in self-medication,“ said a spokesperson from WHO.

WHO’s comments came after French health officials suggested against using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) against the Covid-19 virus.

“Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, cortisone ...) could be an aggravating factor for the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol,” the French Health Minister said on Twitter.