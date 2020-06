MELAKA: The government has taken wise and pragmatic steps in strengthening the country’s challenging economy during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (pix).

He said the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package announced by the federal government was well received by the people, while the state government also announced special assistance for target groups affected by Covid-19.

“2020 is a year that brings various challenges worldwide and the uncertainties are affecting the world. Covid-19 not only affects the way of life of the community but also the economy of the country and the world.

“This is a phenomenon that is hard to predict, the impact is unexpected, but we are grateful that our government has taken wise and pragmatic measures,“ said Mohd Ali in his inaugural speech as the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri after taking his oath of office at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

Mohd Ali said the Covid-19 pandemic had also affected Melaka’s tourism sector and its support activities, such as hotel and hospitality industry, which would take at least a year to recover.

Hence, he expressed the need for all quarters, including the relevant government departments and agencies, to use the recovery period to improve facilities and services, and Melaka’s image as the cleanest and safest state.

“Improve the quality of tourism products that are offered to attract domestic tourists and also foreign tourists,“ he added.

He said the people should adopt the new normal practices for the country’s economy to continue to grow and benefit the people.

Mohd Ali also suggested the digitalisation efforts in the state to be accelerated to meet the requirements of the new normal life to enable the people to face current and future economic challenges.

“This effort should be mobilised to ensure the people have the resources and capability to utilise the online platform form to manage socio-economic activities including for business and government service,“ he said. -Bernama