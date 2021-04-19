SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Home

Covid: 2,078 new cases, Sarawak records highest number - Health DG

19 Apr 2021 / 17:51 H.
    Covid: 2,078 new cases, Sarawak records highest number - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to breach the 2,000-mark, with 2,078 cases recorded in the last 24 hours to take the cumulative total thus far to 377,132, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He tweeted today that Sarawak was the state with the highest number of infections, with 589 cases, followed by Selangor (457) and Kelantan (290).

Kuala Lumpur had 153 cases, followed by Sabah (125), Johor (115), Penang (91), Negeri Sembilan (91), Kedah (48), Perak (43), Pahang (32), Melaka (27), Terengganu (8), Labuan (6), Putrajaya (2) and Perlis (1).

More to come. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast