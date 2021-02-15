Covid: 2,176 new cases reported Monday, third time figures dip below 3,000 mark this month

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to record a drop in new Covid-19 daily cases in the past 24 hours, with 2,176 cases reported today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is the third time that there have been fewer than 3,000 cases this month, with 2,464 cases reported on Sunday and 2,764 on Feb 9.

He said the latest development took the total number of infections in the country to 266,445 cases, with 47,135 of them being active cases.

“Of the new infections, 2,175 cases were local transmissions involving 1,618 Malaysians and 557 foreigners while the sole imported case involved a Malaysian infected abroad,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 today.

He said there were 4,521 recoveries today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 218,335 while the death toll rose to 975 after 10 fatalities were reported today.

