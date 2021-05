KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped to 2,500 in the last 24 hours from yesterday’s 3,418 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 417,512, he said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor topped the daily case list with 637 cases, followed by Kelantan (401) and Sarawak (356).

Johor recorded 205 cases; Kuala Lumpur (200); Penang (194); Kedah (103); Negeri Sembilan (97); Melaka (95); Perak (59); Sabah (57); Pahang (55); Terengganu (38) and Putrajaya (three).

No new case was reported in Labuan and Perlis.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said 2,068 recoveries were reported overnight, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 385,208 cases, while the active cases stood at 30,753.

A total of 352 patients are still receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 186 requiring ventilator support. Eighteen fatalities were reported today, taking the death toll to 1,551 people, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said nine new clusters were identified today — three each involving the community and workplace clusters, two education clusters and one at a detention centre.

The community clusters are in Lorong Galing, Pahang; Jalan Dahlia Lima (Melaka) and Bunga Raya (Kedah); while the workplace clusters are the Industri Mahkota 2 Cluster (Selangor); Jalan Jati Industri Cluster (Johor) and Tok Has Cluster (Terengganu).

The education clusters are in Jalan Bandar (Johor) and Indera Mahkota Dua (Pahang). The detention centre cluster is in Jalan Meru Utama, Perak. — Bernama