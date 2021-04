KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,690 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia in the last 24 hours, a slight drop from yesterday’s 2,717 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the cumulative figure for positive cases to 392,942, he said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

He said 10 of the new cases were imported infections, involving eight foreigners and two Malaysians.

”A total of 283 patients are still receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 121 requiring ventilator support. Ten fatalities were reported today, involving Malaysians, taking the death toll to 1,436,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,853 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative total for recoveries to 367,753.

Selangor continued to top the daily case list with 751 cases, followed by Sarawak (595), Kelantan (424), Kuala Lumpur (217) and Johor (159).

A total of 121 cases were recorded in Sabah, followed by Penang (117), Kedah (76), Perak (64), Negeri Sembilan (57), Melaka (42), Pahang (33), Terengganu (25), Putrajaya (5), Labuan (3) and Perlis (1).

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said eight new clusters were detected - three each involving workplaces and the education sector, and one each at a detention centre and in the community.

The workplace clusters are Putai in Sarawak, Ladang Paris Dua in Sabah, and Jalan Melaka Raya in Melaka while the education clusters are Halban Dua in Kelantan, and Jalan Bukit Naga and Jalan Kuala Garing in Selangor.

The other two clusters are Pagar Sri Lalang in Johor involving a detention centre and the Rayang community cluster in Sarawak.

He said apart from the new clusters, 66 clusters also registered an increase in cases, with Putai recording the highest at 199 cases, while Tapak Bina Persiaran Cybersouth had an additional 48, and Jalan Hospital, 36 new cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said nine clusters ended today, bringing the number of ended clusters to 1,240 while the number of active clusters is 351. — Bernama