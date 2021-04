KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continued to record more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, with 2,776 cases and 13 fatalities being reported over the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through a posting on his official Twitter account, said the latest development took the cumulative figure for positive cases to 395,718.

“Of the new cases, 2,773 were local transmissions while three were imported,” he said, adding that there were 24,713 active cases today.

He said that 300 patients are being treated in the intensive care units, with 133 requiring ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,803 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative total for recoveries to 369,556 or 93.4 per cent.

Four states had the highest number of cases, namely Selangor (762 cases), Sarawak (615), Kelantan (343) and Johor (309), he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that the Ministry of Health (MOH) identified 12 new clusters today, involving four workplace and community clusters each, two educational sector clusters, one religious cluster and one detention centre cluster.

Sarawak and Johor recorded the highest number of new clusters today, with three each.

The new clusters reported in Sarawak comprised workplace, community and educational institutions while two workplace clusters and one religious cluster were recorded in Johor.

Melaka reported two community clusters while Penang recorded a community and detention cluster each.

The remaining two clusters were recorded in Selangor (workplace) and Kelantan (educational institution). — Bernama