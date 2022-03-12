Covid: 29 educational institution clusters still active in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The public especially students and education staff are urged to be more careful and always comply with the standard operating procedures as 29 Covid-19 educational institution clusters are still active in Sabah.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the figure did not include the Jalan Terusan Cluster involving the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Terusan locality in Lahad Datu which ended yesterday.

“However, no new cases involving educational institution clusters were reported today,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson said a total of 1,176 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, 1,154 of which were in categories one and two, nine cases in category three, 10 cases in category four and three cases in category five.-Bernama