KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 3,010 new Covid-19 cases and 41 fatalities yesterday, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said,

Masidi, who is also the spokesperson for Covid-19 in Sabah, fatalities were reported in nine districts, with 19 deaths in Kota Kinabalu; Sandakan (five); Tuaran (four); three each in Penampang and Keningau; two each in Beaufort, Lahad Datu and Kalabakan and one fatality in Tenom.

“A total of 2,331 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 106,512, while a total of 4,904 patients are still receiving treatment,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said of the new cases yesterday, 759 were category one cases while 2,184 were from category two; category three (8); category four (1); and category five (15); while the rest are still under investigation.

On the state’s vaccination programme, Masidi said 56.05 per cent or 1.5 million adults in Sabah have been given one dose and 35.44 per cent or 977,607 people had completed both doses. -Bernama