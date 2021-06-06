Covid: 3,211 positive cases detected through Selangor’s screening exercise

SHAH ALAM: The Covid-19 Community Screening Programme implemented in Selangor from May 8 until yesterday, has detected 3,211 positive cases (3.55%) following mass screening at 46 state constituencies.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a post on his Twitter account said as of June 5, a total of 90,363 people in the state had undergone screening through the exercise.

“This number has exceeded the initial target of 50,000 participants. Thank you to those who had attended and cooperated during the screening process,“ he said in the post.

The free Covid-19 screening organised by the state government to cover all 56 state constituencies is scheduled to end this Thursday. — Bernama