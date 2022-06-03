Covid: 33.2% of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,180,415 children aged between five and 11 years, or 33.2 per cent of their population in the country, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website,1,728,942 children or 48.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,914,722 individuals or 93.7 per cent of their population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 3,011,068 individuals or 96.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,100,274 or 68.4 per cent of the group have received the booster dose while 22,975,123 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,251,598 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 4,666 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 563 first doses, 2,557 second doses and 1,546 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,947,904.

The Health Ministry’s Github portal reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the country yesterday, namely one case each in Johor and Kedah.-Bernama